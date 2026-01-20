Vaishnavi Sharma replaces injured Kamalini in MI squad for WPL

Vadodara, Jan 20 (PTI) India spinner Vaishnavi Sharma on Tuesday replaced an injured wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini in the Mumbai Indians’ squad for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League.

The 17-year-old Kamalini opened for MI in four out of the five matches she played in this edition of the WPL, managing a mere 75 runs at a strike rate of 97.40.

“Vaishnavi Sharma will join MI for Rs 30 Lakh,” the WPL said in a release.

Vaishnavi, a member of India's U-19 World Cup winning squad in 2025, made her international debut against Sri Lanka last month in a five-match T20I series which India won 5-0.

The 20-year-old made a good impression with her tidy left-arm spin across the series, scalping five wickets. PTI DDV UNG