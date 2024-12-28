Vaishnavi wins first ITF singles title

Ahmedabad, Dec 28 (PTI) Vaishnavi Adkar clinched her maiden ITF singles title after defeating Denmark's Elena Jamshidi 6-2 6-1 in the W15 Women's Tennis Championship here Saturday.

Advertisment

The 20-year-old Pune player won in less than an hour.

The victory marks a significant milestone in Vaishnavi's career, making her the first player from Pune in the last three years to secure a professional women's singles title since Rutuja Bhosale's title triumph.

Vaishnavi had defeated Maaya Rajeshwaran in the quarterfinals and second-seeded Zeel Desai in the semifinals.

Advertisment

It was a double delight for Vaishnavi as she, partnering Pooja Ingle, also won the women's doubles title.

The pair overcame the Japanese pair of Anri Nagata and Honoka Kobayashi 6-3 2-6 12-10. PTI AM AM AT AT