Valpuia to remain at Mumbai City FC until 2027

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Hmingthanmawia Ralte, also known as Valpuia, extended his contract with Mumbai City FC and will now remain with them until 2027, the club announced on Wednesday.

Valpuia, who hails from Mizoram, has been a ‘reliable player’ at the club being a part of the team’s 2020-21 historic season when they won the ISL League’s Shield as well as the ISL Cup.

He started playing football at the age of eight and made impressive progress at the Aizawl FC, where Valpuia caught the attention of Mumbai who brought him on board in June 2019.

Valpuia was loaned to Roundglass Punjab FC for the 2022-23 season where he remained a regular starter and helped the club to secure promotion in ISL.

Valpuia also scored his maiden goal for MCFC upon his return against Chennaiyin FC which helped the club to secure a position in the Kalinga Super Cup semifinal. He has played 23 matches for MCFC including 17 in the ISL.

“The club has played an instrumental role in my growth, both as a person and a player. The staff, teammates, and coaches have consistently helped me improve my game and shown unwavering trust in my abilities,” he said.

“Valpuia is one of the best talents at our club. He dedicates a significant amount of time to training and developing his skills, and I am consistently impressed with his performance on the field.

"His commitment to improvement and his work ethic are commendable," said MCFC head coach Petr Kratky. PTI DDV UNG