Vandana, Deep Grace, Deepika slam hat-tricks, power India into women's hockey semifinal

Hangzhou, Oct 3 (PTI) Experienced striker Vandana Katariya, vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka and Deepika slammed a hat-trick each as India stormed into the semifinals of the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games with a 13-0 drubbing of Hong Kong in their final pool match here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Vandana (2nd, 16th, 48th minutes) scored three field goals, while Deep Grace (11th, 34th, 42nd) converted three penalty corners for India. Deepika (4th, 54th, 58th) was not to be left behind as she also emulated the feat of her senior teammates in India's rout of Hong Kong.

Sangita Kumari (27th, 55th), Monika (7th) and Navneet Kaur (58th) also registered their names on the scoresheet.

India are on top of Pool A with 10 points from four games and have much superior goal difference than second-placed side South Korea who have seven points with a match in hand. South Korea take on Malaysia in their final group league match later on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Two teams from each pool qualify for the semifinals.

It was a complete domination from the Indians as they toyed with Hong Kong's defence from the word go to pump in six goals in the first two quarters and seven more after half-time.

It took India just two minutes to surge ahead when Vandana found the net from Navneet Kaur's pass.

Advertisment

The Indians soon earned back-to-back penalty corners but wasted the chances as Hong Kong defended bravely.

India doubled their lead from a quick counter-attack through Deepika, who found the net from Vandana's assist.

It was raining goals as Monika and Deep Grace scored two more in quick succession to hand India 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Advertisment

A minute into the second quarter, Vandana scored her second with a tomahawk from edge of the circle.

Three minutes from half-time, Sangita tapped in Monika's pass as India enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 lead at the break.

The trend continued after the change of ends as India's relentless pressure resulted in seven more goals.

Advertisment

Deep Grace converted two penalty corners in the third quarter to complete her hat-trick.

Vandana followed suit with another tomahawk goal to bring up her hat-trick.

Deepika then converted two penalty corners with scorching flicks to match her senior teammates.

In between, Sangita and Navneet also found the net once each.

India will the second placed team of Pool B in the semifinals on Thursday. PTI SSC SSC TAP