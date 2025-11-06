Vani cards second straight 68, takes one-shot lead in 14th Leg of WPGT

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Vani Kapoor picked just two birdies but parred the rest of the second round for a steady 2-under 68 that put her in sole lead in the 14th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Rambagh Golf Club on Thursday.

A four-time winner in 2025, Vani is now 4-under 136 for two rounds and one shot ahead of Jasmine Shekar (69-68) at the Par-70 course.

Vidhatri Urs (70-68) moved into third place at 2-under 138, while Ridhima Dilawari (71-68), Sneha Singh (70-69) and Shagun Narain (68-71) were tied for the fourth place at 1-under 139.

Vani, one of the three co-leaders after the first round, parred the entire front nine and then four more before she found her first birdie on the Par-3 13th. She followed that up with another on the Par-5 14th.

She closed her round with four more pars for a second straight 68 as she moved closer to a fifth title this season.

Jasmine Shekar was also very steady, though she dropped a shot on the Par-5 eighth, while picking birdies on the third, 16th and the 17th.

Vidhatri Urs had four birdies against two bogeys for her 68, which was the day's best score registered by as many as five players.

Ridhima Dilawari parred her first eight holes and birdied the ninth. On the back nine she landed an eagle on Par-5 14th and birdied the Par-5 17th, but also dropped shots on the 12th and the 16th.

Sneha Singh had four birdies against three bogeys for 69, while Shagun, who shared the first-round lead with Vani and Jahanvi Bakshi, had four birdies, all of which came on the back nine.

She had three bogeys and one double bogey on the closing 18th. Amandeep Drall (72-68) was even-par 140 and seventh. She had a bogey on the second but birdied three times on the eighth, 14th and the 18th, all of which were Par-5s, for a solid 68.

Overnight co-leader Jahanvi Bakshi, making a comeback, dropped three shots in the last two holes in her round of 73 and was eighth at 141, while Astha Madan (71-71) was ninth.

Five players, Khushi Khanijau (72-72), Smriti Bhargava (73-71), Neha Tripathi (71-73), Kriti Chowhan (70-74) and amateur Riya Jadon (69-75) were all tied for the 10th place at 4-over 144. The cut fell at 151 and 25 players made the cut. PTI Cor AM AM AM