Vani finishes 55th in France after a disappointing final round

Deauville (France), Oct 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Vani Kapoor had a rough day as she shot a four-over 75 in the third and final round to sign off at T-55 in the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

Advertisment

With rounds of 70-71-75, the Indian finished at 3-over 216 and slipped down the leader board.

Earlier, Amandeep Drall had missed the cut. Vani and Amandeep will next play at the Hero Women’s Indian Open from October 19 to 22.

Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson finally won a Ladies European Tour title with a decisive victory in the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

Advertisment

After eight years and in her 129th start, Gustavsson closed with 6-under 65 and finished with a 54-hole total of 197, 16-under-par, at Golf Barrière here.

Having started the day with a one-stroke lead over her compatriot Moa Folke, it was an exciting final round battle as the pair duelled for the lead over the front nine.

However, a hole-out eagle at the par-4 13th, where Gustavsson holed her second shot from 112 metres using a pitching wedge, proved decisive and Folke bogeyed the next hole, giving Gustavsson a four-stroke advantage.

Advertisment

Although Folke birdied the short 17th, Gustavsson had two putts for a three-stroke victory on the 18th green. Folke also made a regulation par to finish outright second and England’s Meghan MacLaren, who finished a stroke further back in third.

Gustavsson had recorded 16 top-10s including four runner-up finishes previously on the LET, following on from two victories on the LET Access Series.

Second year LET member the 28-year-old Folke showed her class with a final round of 67. Sweden’s Sara Kjellker charged up the leader board with a 66 to finish in a tie for fourth alongside Laura Fuenfstueck of Germany on nine-under-par.

England’s Gabriella Cowley was a stroke back in sixth, while Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom ended in seventh on seven under par and Czechia’s Jana Melichova and England’s Hannah Burke tied for eighth. PTI Cor ATK ATK