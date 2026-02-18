Vani joins Tvesa in lead in women's Pro golf tour

Pune, Feb 18 (PTI) Vani Kapoor, winner of the Hero Order of Merit in 2025, joined Tvesa Malik in shared lead after carding a two-under 70 in the second round of the fourth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, here Wednesday.

Ridhima Dilawari, the first co-leader with Tvesa, slipped to tied third after carding 1-over 72.

The star of the day was Sneha Singh (67), who had a bogey free round with four birdies in the middle of the round between the ninth and the 13th.

Sneha, who shot 73 on the first day, is now tied third with Ridhima.

Vani had two sets of birdie-bogey efforts on the front nine before a birdie on the ninth saw her finish the front nine in 1-under 34. She added one birdie on the 11th and a bogey on the 14th to round off a card of 70.

Tvesa, winner last week and looking to make it back-to-back wins, birdied the first before she parred six times.

A double-bogey on the eighth saw her finish the front nine at 1-over. Three birdies on the 11th, 14th and the 16th against bogeys on the 15th and the 17th saw her finish at even par.

Three players, Neha Tripathi (70), amateur Lavanya Gupta (73) and Anuradha Chaudhuri (75) were tied for the fifth place at 3-over 145, while Jasmine Shekar (74) was sole eighth.

Five players Nayanika Sanga (70), Jahanvi Bakshi (71), Lavanya Jadon (73), Vidhatri Urs (75) and Durga Nittur (75) were tied ninth at 148.

The cut fell at 156 and 32 players made the final round.

Vani, Tvesa and Sneha will battle it out in the lead group on the final day, while Ridhima, one stroke behind the leaders, will be in the second last group with Neha and amateur Lavanya. PTI Corr APS APS APS