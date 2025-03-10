Vani Kapoor aims for hat-trick of wins at 6th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Gurugram, Mar 10 (PTI) Vani Kapoor will look to complete a hat-trick of victories as she tees off at her home course, the DLF Golf and Country Club, for the sixth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Tuesday.

The highly successful domestic star, who won the fourth and fifth Legs of the Tour, is also chasing the Order of Merit leader, Sneha Singh, who has also won twice this season.

The sixth leg which features 40 players has some of the leading stars led by Vani and besides her there is Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, Jasmine Shekar, Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi and Neha Tripathi.

The event carries a purse of Rs. 16 lakhs.

The DLF Golf and Country Club has been the home of Indian women’s golf and also hosts the annual Hero Women’s Indian Open in the latter half of the year.

This year Vani has been using the domestic Tour to play herself back into form and the strategy has paid off as she has won twice. She plans to get to the Ladies European Tour later on in the year.

Also looking at international starts are Sneha, Amandeep and Ridhima among others. PTI ATK