Vani Kapoor looks at sixth win of the season

Noida, Nov 11 (PTI) Vani Kapoor will strive to complete a six title haul when she tees up at the 15th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour this week at the Jaypee Greens Wishtown Golf Course.

A five-time winner this season, Vani is well ahead of the field in the Order of Merit, and she is also seeking back-to-back wins at the Rs.17 lakh event.

Vani with earnings of Rs. 18,86,167 has a big lead over her friend and closest rival, Amandeep Drall (Rs.15,08,467). While Vani has five wins in 11 starts this season, Amandeep has two wins in 13 starts.

Vani has divided her time between the Ladies European Tour and the Women's Pro Golf Tour this season as she has been trying to find her form on the international scene this year.

She did have a top-10 at the Women's Indian Open in October, but is now looking at the 2026 season.

Jasmine Shekar, who has played all 14 events on the schedule so far this season, has earnings of Rs.13,43,000 and has won once this year. She is lying third on the Order of Merit, while Sneha, one of the three multiple winners in 2025, is fourth with Rs. 12,81,900.

Apart from Vani, Amandeep and Sneha the other leading contenders will include Ridhima Dilawari, Heena Kang, Khushi Khanijau, Neha Tripathi, Vidhatri Urs and Lavanya Jadon.

The event has 36 players including three amateurs, Saanvi Somu, Mahreen Bhatia and Shambhavi Chaturvedi.