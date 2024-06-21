Vani Kapoor off to solid start, Avani cards 3-under

Beroun (Czech Republic), Jun 21 (PTI) Vani Kapoor, who has shown flashes of form but not over the full course of tournaments this year, produced a fine four-under 68 on the opening day of the Czech Ladies Open.

The round was still in progress with Vani tied seventh following six birdies and two bogeys.

Her opening-round performance was the best among Indians with Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar dishing out even par scores through nine holes.

Amateur Avani Prashanth shot 3-under and was tied 18th. The others to finish their rounds were Ridhima Dilawari (2-under 70) and Tvesa Malik (1-under 71). Ridhima was tied 30th and Tvesa was tied 44th.

Welsh golfer Chloe Williams had a stunning start with a bogey-free 9-under 63, while Finland's Sanna Nuutinen carded 7-under 65 with five birdies and an eagle. Alexandra Swayne was sole third with 6-under 66.

Defending champion Diksha Dagar was among the late starters in the opening round.

She had begun from the first and had birdies on the fifth and the seventh but gave back both those gains on the eighth and ninth.

Vani began with a flourish on the 10th with birdies on her first two holes. It was followed by a bogey on the 12th, but she found birdies again on the 14th and 15th.

She was three-under through six holes. On her second nine, she dropped a shot on the first but picked birdies on the seventh and ninth for a solid start.