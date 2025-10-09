Vani Kapoor tak es one shot lead at Hero Women's Indian Open

Gurugram, Oct 9 (PTI) Vani Kapoor got off to her best ever start in the Hero Women's Indian Open as she put together a superb 5-under 67, giving her a one-shot lead after the first round here on Thursday.

With as many as four Indians in the top-10, it was a happy hunting day for the home contingent.

Showing great familiarity at the DLF Golf and Country Club, her home course, Vani had six birdies against one bogey through her round. Her gains included a hat-trick of birdies on the back nine from the 11th to the 13th as she kept her nerves intact in the closing stages.

Vani’s best finish at the event has been a tied-sixth back in 2017.

Three players, including the prodigious amateur Zara Anand, who joins college golf in the United States next year, were tied for second with rounds of 4-under 68 each.

Zara staged a magnificent fightback after being 3-over through eight holes having starting from the tenth. She picked seven birdies in the last 10 holes, including six on the front nine, of the course for a stunning 6-under 30.

The second-placed trio included last year’s joint runner-up Shannon Tan of Singapore and Germany’s Verena Gimmy, who after being tied for the lead, dropped a late bogey to fall in a tie for second.

Shannon also had a fine second nine after being even par for the back nine of the course, which was her first nine. She had four birdies on the front nine of the course.

While Vani shot 5-under, the course was still very challenging, as only 16 players went under par and another nine carded even par.

From an Indian point of view, apart from Vani and Zara, Durga Nittur and Hitaashee Bakshi shot 2-under 70 and were tied-sixth.

Pranavi Urs (72) was T-17, Avani Prashanth (73) was T-26, while Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall and Heena Kang with 74 each were T-35th.

The top Indian on the LET rankings, Diksha Dagar had a rough day with a card of 6-over 78 and is in danger of missing the cut at T-82.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who had her husband and acclaimed golfer and World No. 29 Aaron Rai, on the bag, shot 77 and was T-69.

Calling the golf course her friend, Vani said, "I think the key here is just to keep the ball in play. Easier said than done. But guess the person who does that and who holes putts is going to be the winner at the end."