Vani Kapoor tied-29th in France, as Amandeep misses cut

Deauville (France), Sep 30 (PTI) Vani Kapoor fought back well on the back nine to return an even-par 71 in the second round and be placed tied-29th at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France here.

Vani, who has been having a modest season on the Ladies European Tour (LET), made the cut comfortably with one more round to go.

Amandeep Drall (71-76), the other Indian in the fray, missed the cut, which fell at 2-over.

Chasing her maiden LET title, Johanna Gustavsson of Sweden shot a five-under-par 66 on Friday to take a slender one-stroke lead over fellow Swede Mia Folke, with a round left. The 30-year-old has a 10-under-par total heading into the final round of the 54-hole tournament at Golf Barrière in Deauville.

Vani opened with a bogey, which was compensated for by a birdie on the second. She had back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and sixth and turned in 1-over. Vani then dropped yet another shot on the 10th to go 3-over for the day before she found three birdies on the 12th, 13th and 16th to get back to even par for the round.

Gustavsson opened with four birdies on the back nine. She bogeyed the uphill par-4 first hole, her 10th, but bounced back with a birdie. She then sank a 25-foot putt to get into double figures and take a one-stroke lead over Folke, who is second, while England's Meghan MacLaren is another stroke back in third.

Gustavsson, who earned two wins on the LET Access Series in 2015 and 2018, has finished second four times in 128 previous events over eight years on the LET. Folke, who recorded a career-best finish of tied-second in the Joburg Ladies Open in March, also shot a second round of 66.

MacLaren, who finished second after losing a playoff in this event last year, carded a bogey-free 68.

Finland's Ursula Wikstrom and Laura Fuenfstueck of Germany are tied for fourth on seven under par, with Austrian Emma Spitz in sixth.

World No.5 Celine Boutier from France shot two-under-par 69 to be tied 18th. PTI Corr AM AM AM