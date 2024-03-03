Vani Kapoor to play Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open

Singapore, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Vani Kapoor will be in world-class company when she tees off at the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women's Open starting here from March 7.

It will be the first time the 30-year-old plays in an event co-sanction with the Korean LPGA.

A multiple winner on the Indian domestic Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, Vani also plays on the Ladies European Tour, where she has notched up numerous Top-10 finishes.

Vani, who was T-36 at the Magical Kenya Ladies in her only appearance this season so far, will be the only Indian to tee off at the tournament.

The event carries a massive purse of 1 million Singapore dollars and a win earns the player a card into the highly lucrative Korean LPGA Tour and also the Ladies Asian Tour Series.

Excited about the opportunity to compete alongside major winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand and top KLPGA stars, Vani believes that a strong performance will bolster her confidence for the remainder of the LET season.

"To be able to play an event like the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open is a great opportunity because it is going to feature a lot of world-class players, and a good showing will set me for the rest of the season," she said.

"Indian women's golf has been on an upswing with some great performances all around, and having a good local Tour has been helpful for us." After her T-36 start in Kenya, Vani is seeking to put behind her struggles towards the end of last year, where she missed the cut in four out of her last six appearances.

"I started my season in Kenya, where I played alright and it was the first event of the year. My main season starts after Singapore, so I am really looking forward to it, and I also love Singapore." Vani is also looking forward to tackling the challenging Tampines Course of TMCC. She'll be relying on tips from a local friend to assist her in navigating the course effectively.

"As for the course, it is a great one. I have a friend in Singapore who knows the course well, so I am hoping to get some good advice on it," she added PTI COR APA APA