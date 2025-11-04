Vani, Sneha and Amandeep back for 14th leg of WPGT

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) The women pros will be back at the Ram Bagh Golf Club here after a six-week gap as they tee off at leg 14 of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour on Wednesday.

Eight different players have won the first 13 legs with only three players, Vani Kapoor (4), Amandeep Drall (2) and Sneha Singh (2) winning more than once.

The 14th and the 15th legs are the last two left for many of the players who are still in search of their first win of the season.

As the WGAI Tour moves towards the closing weeks, the field will have all the top stars led by Vani Kapoor, the leader on the Hero Order of Merit and winner of four titles this season.

Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh, who have won twice each, are also in the field for the Rs 16 lakh tournament, which is the penultimate event of the season.

Vani has been in great form this season with four wins and two runner-up finishes in 10 starts, as she divided her time between the domestic tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Among the other well-known players in the field are Jasmine Shekar, Neha Tripathi, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Durga Nittur and Khushi Khanijau, who are among the WGAI players teeing up at the IGPL Tour, where they play alongside the men.

The field has five amateurs Saanvi Somu, Anvvi Dahhiya, Eti Chaudhary, Riya Jadon and Shiksha Jain.

The field has 36 players including five amateurs. PTI Cor AH AH