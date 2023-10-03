Vardhan, top-seed Vaidehee move to second round of Fenesta Nationals

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Vishnu Vardhan and Vaidehee Chaudhari registered contrasting victories in their respective opening matches at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Tuesday.

Telangana's eighth seed Vishnu Vardhan had to dig deep for a 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory against Karnataka's Adil Kalyanpur in a marathon match.

However, the two-time champion Vardhan utilised his experience in the third set to take the match with an exquisite backhand after Adil saved multiple match points.

Tamil Nadu's Abhinav Sanjeev thrashed Ajay Malik of Haryana 6-0 6-2, while Sheikh Md. Iftikhar (Karnataka) beat Tamil Nadu’s Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-3, 7-5 to reach the second round.

In the women’s singles match, top-seed Vaidehee launched her title defence with a an easy 6-2 6-0 win over her state mate Saily Thakkar.

Also progressing to the women's singles second round was Delhi's Kashish Bhatia, who beat Maharashtra's Pooja Ingle 6-3 6-4 and eighth seed Sai Samhitha, who overpowered Delhi's Kavya Kumar 6-1 1-6 6-3 in a thriller.

In the boys’ Under-18 category, top-seed Chandan Shivaraj (Karnataka) thumped Delhi’s Vedan Mehta 6-1 6-1 to move to the next round, while Under-18 girls' top seed Maharastra's Sonal Patil defeated Suhani Gaur (Haryana) 6-2 6-1. PTI AT AT ATK ATK