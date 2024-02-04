Varsha Puranik makes it a golden double in Khelo Winter Games

Leh (Ladakh), Feb 4 (PTI) Leading Indian ice-skater Varsha Puranik cornered more glory, winning the women's 500m short-track race (above 17 years category) to take Karnataka's gold medal tally to four in the Khelo India Winter Games here on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Varsha, who had also won the 300m short track race on Saturday, led from start to finish to win the 500m version in 1:07.78 seconds.

Karnataka are leading the table with four gold medals out of a total eight decided so far.

Maharashtra finally struck an ice-skating gold on a snowy and cloudy day three with Aarav Patwardhan clinching the men's under-17 500m short-track title and taking his state to third spot on the table.

Maharashtra also have seven silver and five bronze medals.

The event was keenly contested with Patwardhan (54.55 sec) warding off a strong challenge from Telangana's Pranav Surapaneni (55.65) in the five-lap race.

Telangana, who are second on the medals tally, owe their success to the talented Nayana Sri Talluri. She completed a short-track double by winning the 500m race in the women's Under-17 final.

Nayana had won the 300m event on Saturday.

The 15-year-old from Hyderabad is one of the most promising ice-skaters in her division.

In ice hockey men's competition, ITBP and Himachal Pradesh entered the semifinals from Group A, while Army and national champions Ladakh made the last-four grade from Group B. PTI AM AM APA APA