Varun Chakravarthy strikes; sends Head back to pavilion at 39

New Delhi: Australia lost its second wicket in the form of opener Travis Head, who departed after scoring 39 runs against India in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

India's spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who took five wickets in the last match against New Zealand on Sunday, sent Head back to the pavilion after the batsman played some good shots.

Earlier, opening batsman Cooper Connolly returned to the pavilion without opening his account against India in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy here on Tuesday.

Connolly was unable to play six balls in a row from Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami and edged the seventh ball, only to be caught by KL Rahul behind the wickets.

Australia lost its first wicket at four runs in three overs.

Earlier, Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat

Australia made two changes from their previous match playing XI, bringing in Cooper Connolly for injured Matthews Short and Tanveer Sangha for Spencer Johnson.

India fielded the same playing XI of their previous match.