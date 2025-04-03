Varun fifth, Ravinder sixth in men''s 10m air pistol final at shooting world cup

Buenos Aires, Apr 3(PTI) India's Varun Tomar and Ravinder Singh finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men's 10m air pistol final at the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here on Thursday.

The duo qualified in seventh and eighth positions with identical scores of 580, Ravinder a spot ahead on more shots in the inner-10 ring. However both, especially Ravinder, after being in medal contention in the initial stages of the eight-man 24-shot final, bowed after the 16th and 18th shots respectively.

Saurabh Chaudhary, the third Indian fighting for medals, finished 16th in qualification with a score of 577.

Skeet competitions also got underway on the day with the first two rounds of qualifying comprising 25-targets each. India’s Raiza Dhillon in the women’s skeet got off to a perfect 25/25 start and was leading the field.

Two finals are scheduled on Friday when both the men’s and women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) medals will be decided.

India has three entrants in both events. While Olympian Chain Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar will take aim for the country in the men's 3P, Olympians Sift Kaur Samra and Shriyanak Sadangi and Ashi Chouksey will carry India's hopes in the women's event. Manu Bhaker, Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Esha Singh, also compete in the first precision qualification stage of the women's 25m pistol event.