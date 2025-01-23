Varun has been a game-changer for us in last few series: Abhishek Sharma

Kolkata: Opener Abhishek Sharma starred in India's seven-wicket win over England in the T20 series opener but he chose to give more credit to mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy after the emphatic victory, saying he has been a game-changer for the team since his comeback.

England were cruising at nearly nine runs per over after the powerplay when Chakravarthy, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, turned the game around with a crucial over.

He dismissed Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in three deliveries, shifting the momentum in India's favour. The other bowlers then capitalised on those breakthroughs to bowl England out for 132, a target India chased down in just 12.5 overs.

"If you look at the last few series, Varun has been our game-changer. In T20 cricket, where good batting conditions are common, having a bowler you can rely on is crucial.

"Opponents find it difficult to pick him, and even our other spinners, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel, have been equally effective," Sharma said in the post-match media interaction here.

Sharma, who scored a blistering 79 off 34 balls at the top, credited coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for giving him the freedom to play his natural game.

"Obviously as a batsman, it comes to your mind when 3-4-5 innings don't go well, but the coach and the captain managed all the players, even though I didn't do well, but still they said we know you are going to win the game for us, any game, and just go and express yourself," Sharma said.

"When a captain or a coach says something like this, obviously there is a bit of confidence and you 've to back yourself up.

"I always thought that when captain Surya paaji or Gautam paaji always told me that the way you intend to play, we're going to back you, I think that's a big moment for me. I felt that the team is showing so much confidence in me, and I should just continue it." Reflecting on his fearless approach, Sharma attributed his mindset to his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

"At SRH, I was fortunate to have a supportive environment where the coaches and senior players encouraged us to express ourselves. I carried that approach into the IPL and now in the Indian team, where the message has always been to go out and play with freedom." Sharma also spoke about the influence of mentors like Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Daniel Vettori, and Gambhir on his batting.

"They all just want me to showcase my talent the way I play, and just back myself." Speaking about his audacious aerial shots, Sharma credited his training regimen.

"Before any tournament, I focus on facing bowlers who replicate match scenarios. Kotzi sir (batting coach Sitanshu Kotak) and Nayar bhai (Abhishek Nayar) have been instrumental in ensuring I get similar bowlers at practice as it helps me stay prepared."

On shot selection, he said: "It's very simple for me, I just watch the ball and react, and that's been the plan for me, and for Sanju (Samson) bhai as well, we just want to go and watch the ball and express ourselves and just play our shots."