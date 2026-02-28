Varun still No. 1 T20 bowler: Daren Sammy

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Despite Varun Chakravarthy leaking runs in the last two matches, he remains the world No. 1 bowler in T20 cricket, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said on the eve of their virtual quarterfinal against India in the T20 World Cup in Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Chakravarthy conceded 47 runs from his four overs against South Africa, with Dewald Brevis and David Miller launching a premeditated assault. He also struggled against minnows Zimbabwe in India's last Super Eights match.

But Sammy made it clear that a couple of lean outings do not diminish Chakravarthy's stature of being the No. 1 bowler.

"Last time I checked, I think he was the number one bowler in the T20 cricket. We respect every opposition," Sammy said in the pre-match media interaction on Saturday.

"Do we have our plans against each bowler and vice versa, our bowlers versus their batsmen? Yes. We go up to a complete game. The team has quality, they got match winners, just like we do. And it's a battle of who executes with bat and ball. I expect it to be an exciting game.

"And that's what we're focusing on. How we could get an advantage versus all the match-ups and play that run that is effective and bring us the victory tomorrow." India remain the biggest hurdle in West Indies' quest for another title, something that has not changed in 10 years. In 2016 too, they had to go past hosts India in Mumbai, albeit in the semifinals at the Wankhede.

This time, the obstacle has arrived in their final Super Eights clash, effectively a knockout, with the winners sealing a semifinal date against England at the Wankhede on March 5.

'Massive, massive' occasion ================= Sammy described the significance of the match as “massive, massive” as they brace for an 80,000-strong Eden crowd and the weight of 1.4 billion Indian supporters, hoping that West Indies “dance the best”.

"But I do understand what this game means. It's a knockout. You win, you go through, you lose, and then you start thinking about all the what-ifs that could have happened.

"It will be a massive, massive, massive celebration for us to get through to the semifinals." Asked if they have a celebration song, he said: "I'm not sure about any song, but we do have our rituals when we win. I still don't know the words of the song, but I'm enjoying it." Sammy said he can’t wait to be in the moment when the bell rings at 7 pm on Sunday, hoping West Indies make their first semifinals in 10 years.

"We've not been there in 10 years, so that will be an achievement for the group. But it means that our mission is still possible. So, I can't wait." Ahead of the tournament opener against Scotland, Sammy had compared facing India to a David versus Goliath battle. He again echoed the sentiment.

"I still think in order for you to win this tournament you have to go through India at some point. Tomorrow is that day for us and we've got to play a good game of cricket in order to come out victorious. I'm excited for the contest.

"I'm pretty sure they'll have 80,000 here tomorrow and then another 1.4 billion supporting India. So it will still feel as a David and Goliath showdown, but like I said in 2016, David beat David Goliath. That's what I'm going to tell my boys tomorrow.

"Of course, every time we come to Eden Gardens it brings back good memories. I love being here. But I can tell you all my soldiers, be ready for battle tomorrow when we call upon." West Indies have been clinical in the tournament, winning all their group matches and another one in the Super Eights. That run, however, was halted by South Africa in their previous match, where they slumped to 83/7 before Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd stitched an eighth-wicket stand of 89 off 57 balls to lift them to 176/8.

Counting the positives, he said; "Leave South Africa in Ahmedabad, just like 2016 I remember, it was Afghanistan who beat us... I think we sent a stronger message about how deep our batting is.

"We left that game in Ahmedabad and our focus has been solely on what we have to do tomorrow against a strong Indian team. I could assure you I didn't plan to be in 83 for 7. But every single batsman or player has a role in the team. I take confidence in us getting to that final score, which was 176/8.

"So, the roles don't change. I would prefer better execution. And, again, tomorrow is not the same wicket as in Ahmedabad." Hetmyer's transformation ================ Shimron Hetmyer has been a revelation for the two-time former champions, relishing his role at No. 3.

Attributing the change to his mindset and maturity, he said: "I think it's his mindset. Without giving much away, I see he's the most relaxed and focused I've seen him in the West Indies dressing room since I've been around.

"He's enjoying the game. The responsibility he's batted with, it's given us a boost and sends a lot of positive, confident messages in the dressing room when he's batting.

"So hopefully tomorrow he has another belter of an innings. But as we've shown throughout the tournament, we don't really rely on one person. Hopefully that all-around game we've been searching for, it comes to life tomorrow," he signed off. PTI TAP PDS TAP PDS PDS