VCA announces teams for Vidarbha Pro T20 League

Nagpur, May 24 (PTI) The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) on Saturday announced six teams to take part in the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League here from June 5-15.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will feature six teams in the men’s competition and three in the women’s event.

The six teams in the men’s league are named Neco Master Blaster, Orange Tigers, Nagpur Titans, Bharat Rangers, Nagpur Heroz and Pagariya Strikers.

The women’s competition, which will be held simultaneously, will have three teams in Neco Master Blaster, Orange Tigresses and Nagpur Titans in fray.

At an event organised by the VCA here on Saturday, the six franchises were each allotted a 16-member squad and a list of support staff.

“Each squad was pre-selected by VCA’s senior selection committee, ensuring good balance in the line-up to boost keen competition,” VCA said in a release.

“The process of allotment of the teams involved drawing of lots. First, a draw of lots was conducted to determine the sequence (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) in which the franchises get to pick the squads.

“It was followed by another draw of lots as each franchise picked a ‘bail’ from the box which had the name of the team (A, B, C, D, E, F). The corresponding team lists prepared by the VCA selectors were then allotted to the franchises,” it added.

Arivaa Sports Private Limited, which managed the Bengal Pro T20 League, has been given the rights to manage Vidarbha Pro T20 League as well.