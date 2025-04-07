VCA launches Vidarbha Pro T20 League

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Vidarbha Cricket Association on Monday announced the launch of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, a franchise-based men's tournament that will feature six teams competing in a single round-robin format.

The round-robin format will be followed by the semifinals and a finale.

The inaugural edition will be played immediately after the Indian Premier League this year, said a Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) statement.

Designed on the lines of the IPL, the league aims to provide a world-class platform for emerging and established talent of Vidarbha, the statement added.

"The league will bring a high-quality professional T20 League to Vidarbha. This initiative not only aims to enhance the cricketing ecosystem in our region but also to provide exceptional opportunities for local talent to shine on a bigger stage." "In a landmark move towards promoting women's cricket, three of the six franchises will also be awarded women's teams, marking a strong step toward inclusivity and balanced representation in regional cricket," the statement added.