VDHM 2025 raises Rs 3.7 crore for charity

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The upcoming edition of the Vedanta Half Marathon (VDHM) has raised Rs 3.7 crore with support from 60 plus Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), corporates and citizens for philanthropy purposes.

For the first time, Lakshyaa, partnered with the race as its philanthropy partner and helped surpass the fundraising benchmarks of previous years. Together with over 60 NGOs, 15 corporates, and more than 60 individual fundraisers, supported by countless of donors and runners, the platform has successfully mobilised over Rs 3.7 crore.

Current fundraising figures include Rs 3.04 crore raised through corporates, Rs 47 lakh raised through individual fundraisers. Direct donations amounting to Rs 7 lakh were made on NGO pages.

NGOs also raised over Rs 13 lakh through charity bibs and offline efforts. The runners of VDHM 2025 have also generously contributed Rs 2.5 lakh during their registration.

Since its inception in 2005, VDHM has now collectively raised Rs 85 crore.

VDHM 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 12. The event is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race and will start and finish at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.