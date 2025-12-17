Vedant Patel beats Ishaan Kohli on Day One of Western India Squash

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Gujarat’s Vedant Patel made a winning start on the opening day as he defeated Maharashtra’s Ishaan Kohli at the CCI Western India Squash Tournament here on Wednesday.

A recent injury layoff notwithstanding, Patel found his rhythm to get the better of Kohli by a margin of 11-2, 11-6, 11-3.

The 80th edition of the tournament is being held from December 17-21 here at the Cricket Club of India with a prize money of Rs 10 lakh each for both men’s and women’s categories. PTI DDV ATK