Vedanta Kalinga Lancers beat Ranchi Royals 3-2 in final to clinch men''s HIL title

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (PTI) Kalinga Lancers were crowned Hockey India League (HIL) champions after they defeated Ranchi Royals 3-2 in a thrilling summit clash in front of home fans at the Kalinga Stadium, here on Monday.

Alexander Hendrickx (4th, 27th) struck a brace while Dilpreet Singh (25th) scored the other goal for the Lancers.

Araijeet Singh Hundal (9th) and captain Tom Boon (59th) were the goal-scorers for Ranchi Royals.

HIL handed a prize money of Rs 3 crore to champions Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Rs 2 crore for the runner-up Ranchi Royals and Rs 1 crore to the third-place team Hyderabad Toofans, who defeated HIL GC 4-3 earlier in the day.

HIL GC were awarded the Fairplay Award.

Tamil Nadu Dragons goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh won the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament and Talem Priyobarta of HIL GC earned the Upcoming Player of the Tournament award, with both players receiving Rs 10 lakh each.

Ranchi Royals’ captain Tom Boon won the Top Scorer of the Tournament with 19 goals to his name and was awarded Rs 10 lakh, while Hyderabad Toofans' Amandeep Lakra was crowned the Player of the Tournament and was presented Rs 20 lakh.

In the final, both teams started the first quarter strongly by creating an array of circle entries and chances, determined to score early goals.

Kalinga Lancers were awarded back-to-back penalty corners in the fourth minute and Hendrickx converted with a powerful drag-flick past the Ranchi Royals goalkeeper.

However, the lead lasted only for a few minutes as the Royals equalised with an impressive field goal.

In the ninth minute, Yashdeep Siwach lobbed the ball from the left wing to switch flanks and found Araijeet, who delivered a powerful finish to equalise.

The second quarter saw Kalinga Lancers turn the game on its head with two goals.

While Ranchi Royals showed great attacking intent, the Lancers won a series of back-to-back penalty corners to ensure their opponents were confined to their own half.

In the 25th minute, Kalinga Lancers won a penalty corner and although Hendrickx's dragflick was initially saved by Royals goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, Dilpreet pounced on the rebound and slotted the ball into the goal to take the lead.

Two minutes later, Lancers were awarded yet another penalty corner and this time Hendrickx unleashed a powerful drag-flick into the top right corner to increase their advantage at half time.

The third quarter saw Ranchi Royals hold more of the possession and dictate play.

In the 36th minute, Royals won a penalty corner but captain Boon's flick was stopped by the first rusher of Kalinga Lancers.

The Royals continued to attack from all avenues but couldn't beat the Lancers defence, who were happy to hold a deep line and fend off the attacks.

In the 45th minute, Royals again came close to scoring as the ball rolled to Araijeet in front of goal but Lancers goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak made a strong save.

The final quarter saw Royals go all out in attack in search of much-needed goals. Pathak made three big saves against Sam Lane, Boon and Nilam Sanjeep Xess respectively, as one of them included a breathtaking save with his stick in the 54th minute.

In the 59th, Royals finally found a goal from a penalty corner courtesy of a perfectly-placed low-driven drag-flick to find the net. However, they couldn't find an equaliser in time as Kalinga Lancers claimed the men's HIL title.

In the third-place match, Amandeep Lakra (30th, 53rd) bagged a brace while Nilakanta Sharma (24th) and Jacob Anderson (33rd) also got on the scoresheet for the Hyderabad Toofans.

Sam Ward (14th, 52nd) scored twice with Kane Russell (55th) also found the target for HIL GC. PTI PDS PDS DDV