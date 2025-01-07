Vedanta Kalinga Lancers blank Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 6-0 for first win

Rourkela, Jan 7 (PTI) Thierry Brinkman produced an impressive show as Kalinga Lancers notched up their first win of the Hockey India League with a 6-0 hammering of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers here on Tuesday.

Brinkman (3` and 47`) struck twice, while Sanjay (6`), Alexander Hendrickx (9`), Nicolas Bandurak (29`) and Boby Singh Dhami (49`) also scored for the Lancers at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here.

The Lancers got off to a lightning quick start as they took a 2-0 lead inside the first four minutes. Brinkman scored the opener and won a penalty corner from which the second goal came.

In the third minute, the star Dutch forward ghosted unmarked into the circle and was well spotted by Dilpreet Singh with a nice pass. Goalkeeper Jamie Carr rushed out to close down the angle but Brinkman managed to squeeze his shot into the goal.

A minute later, Brinkman won the first penalty corner of the match. Alexander Hendrickx’s drag flick was saved by Carr but Sanjay was the quickest to react as he smashed the rebound into the back of the goal.

It went from bad to worse for the Tigers as they gave away another penalty corner in the sixth minute. This time, Hendrickx aimed and found the top right corner to give the Lancers a 3-0 lead in just six minutes.

The Lancers won their third penalty corner in the 11th minute but Carr made a good save to keep out Hendrickx’s drag flick.

The Tigers had more possession and circle penetrations but apart from a Sukhjeet Singh attempt, they barely had anything to show for their efforts.

Hendrickx had a chance to double his tally right at the end of the first quarter but saw his drag flick blocked by the Tigers’ rushers.

The Tigers began the second quarter on the front foot winning their first penalty corner of the match. Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak saved Jugraj Singh’s attempt before saving Rupinder Pal Singh’s powerful shot.

The ball came to Abhishek but the India forward sent his shot just wide of the post.

The Lancers got their fourth goal in the 29th minute with Brinkman once again creating the goal.

The Dutch man got the ball on the left in the circle and fired it towards goal. Bandurak poked his stick right in front of Tigers defender Jasjit Singh Kular to deflect it into the goal.

The Lancers nearly made it 5-0 but Gursahibjit Singh deflected Brinkman’s cross into the side net from a good angle.

Dilpreet spurned a golden chance to score the Lancers’ fifth in the 43rd minute as he failed to connect with the ball with the whole goal at his mercy.

The Lancers did not have to wait long for their fifth goal. This time it was Bandurak who turned provider as he played a clever reverse pass on the left which set Brinkman free. The Dutchman ran along the goalline before finishing past Carr in the 47th minute.

Boby Singh joined the party as he made it 6-0 for the Lancers in the 49th minute. The young Indian forward got the ball on the edge of the circle and with his back to goal, found the bottom corner with a stunning tomahawk shot.

With the win, the Lancers climbed to fifth, while the Tigers stay on top of the points table.

Team Gonasika will play Tamil Nadu Dragona on January 8, while UP Rudras will face Hyderabad Toofans. PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024