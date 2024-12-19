Vedanta Kalinga Lancers unveil jersey and anthem ahead of HIL

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 (PTI) Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, the Odisha-based franchise in the upcoming Hockey India League, unveiled their official jersey and team anthem here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The team has India goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak along with the likes of Dutch Olympic gold medal-winning captain Thierry Brinkman and Belgian legend Arthur Van Doren.

The team is coached by Valentin Altenburg, who led Germany to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The home jersey features a striking combination of blue and green, while the away jersey retains the vibrant orange and white.

Advertisment

"Hockey holds a special place in Odisha, and being part of a franchise that represents the state’s deep-rooted love for the sport is a matter of immense pride," team director Sunil Gupta stated in a release.

"The jersey beautifully embodies Odisha’s history, culture, and aspirations, and we are excited to take the field and contribute to the growth of hockey in India.” At the heart of the design is the Konark Wheel, a homage to the iconic Sun Temple of Konark and a symbol of Odisha’s historic and architectural marvels.

The jersey also celebrates the state’s artistic traditions, featuring Chhau dance motifs from North Odisha, Ghumra dance patterns from the South, and Sambalpuri designs represent the vibrant art forms of Western Odisha.

Advertisment

The Kalinga Lancers will play their first match against UP Rudras in Rourkela on December 30. PTI TAP UNG TAP 7/21/2024