Vedika still 2nd at US Kids World golf, Aida rises to 5th and Ojaswini stays ninth

Pinehurst, Aug 2 (PTI) Vedika Bhansali of Bengaluru maintained her Tied second position after the second round of the US Kids World Championship golf at Pinehurst Village here.

Vedika, who was fourth a year ago, shot two rounds of 33 each and at six-under, she is still one shot behind the leader, Audrey Zhang of the US (32-33).

After a bogey-free first round, Vedika began with a bogey but had four birdies in her remaining eight holes to get to three-under 33 in the nine-hole round for Girls 9 Category.

In boys 12, Aida Thimmaiah after a 75 on the first day produced a superb four-under 68 with five birdies and just one bogey to climb 18 places from T-23 to Tied-fifth.

In girls 12, Ojaswini Saraswat stayed in tied ninth place despite improving her score by two shots as she followed her first round 70 with a 68 and at six-under she is Tied-9th.

She is three shots behind the leaders, Riviera Lindholm of Canada and Zara Stanley of the US, who are both at nine-under.

There are three Indians in Top-10 after the second day and one more day is left.

Also in with a chance to get into Top-10 is Nihal Cheema despite slipping two places from T-12 to T-14 as he shot three-over 39 in his nine-hole second round in Boys 8 category.

Results of the Indians after Round 2 at US Kids World Championships at Pinehurst: The Indian boys were placed as follows after the second round: Boys 8: Nihal Cheema (Chandigarh) (38-39) T-14; Boys 10: Kabir Goyal (Noida) shot (72-70) (T-22); Boys 11: Sohraab Singh Talwar (Mohali) – (76-74) (T-58); Boys 12: Adit Veeramachaneni (Bangalore) (73-79) (T-53), Siddhant Sharma (Faridabad) (78-78) (T-107) and Hridaan Saraogi (Jaipur) (79-79) (T-120).

The girls were placed as follows: Girls 8: Pramati Veera (Bangalore) – (37-36) in 9-hole rounds (T-15), Naaysha S Sinha (Noida) (38-39) in 9-hole rounds (T-28); Girls 9: Vedika Bhansali (Bangalore) (33-33) in 9-hole rounds (T-2); Ahana Shah (Mumbai) (41-42) (T-72), Suhani Chandra (Gurugram) (43-42) (T-81), Aahana Shrivastava (Gurugram) (44-41) (T-81); Girls 11: Aida Thimmaiah (Bangalore) (75-68) (T-5); Girls 12: Ojaswini Saraswat (Mohali) (70-68) (T-9). ATK