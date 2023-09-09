Veer Ahlawat drops to 81 in Korea

Incheon (Korea), Sep 9 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat, the only Indian to make the cut in the Shinhan Donghae Open, crashed to a round of 79 and dropped to 81st on the leader board after three days.

Ahlawat, who was tied-23 after two rounds, had five bogeys and a double bogey and no birdies in a disappointing round.

Former champion Richard T Lee and South Korea’s Guntaek Koh, in form with two domestic wins this year, staked their claim for the Shinhan Donghae Open on Friday after taking a share of the third-round lead.

Lee, the winner in 2017 at a different venue, fired a five-under-par 67 and Koh a 66 to lead the way on 15-under-par on the Ocean Course at Club72, which is located near the Incheon International Airport.

The overnight leader Wooyoung Cho (71), Korea’s amateur star, compatriot Taehoon Ok (67) and Australia’s Anthony Quayle (67) are one back in an event which has been tri-sanctioned by the Asian, Japan and Korean Tours.

Quayle had looked set to finish in front by one but double-bogeyed the par-five 18th.

Japan’s Ryuko Tokimatsu (66) and Spaniard David Puig (68) are another stroke back. PTI COR DDV