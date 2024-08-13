Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Karandeep Kochhar to headline Coimbatore Open

Coimbatore, Aug 13 (PTI) Indian golfers Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Karandeep Kochhar, will headline the second edition of the Coimbatore Open, beginning here on Wednesday.

As many as 126 golfers including 123 professionals and three amateurs will compete in the tournament, which carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore.

The Pro-Am event will be staged on August 18.

The field also includes the likes of S Chikkarangappa, Aman Raj, Shaurya Binu and defending champion Harshjeet Singh Sethie.

The local challenge will be led by Coimbatore-based professional Sidhartha Sharathram and amateur J Vignessh.

The prominent foreign names competing are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italy’s Michele Ortolani, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, South Korea’s Si In Kim, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and American Dominic Piccirillo.

"The Coimbatore Golf Club always produces a fascinating contest as the course and the windy conditions test the skills of the top Indian professionals. We look forward to yet another exciting week of golf,” Professional Golf Tour of India CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said in a media release. PTI APA ATK ATK