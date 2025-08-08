Veer Ahlawat placed 43rd, Shubhankar 77th in Nexo Championship

Aberdeenshire (Scotland), Aug 8 (PTI) India's Veer Ahlawat opened with a round of 1-over 73 and was placed 43rd, while compatriot Shubhankar Sharma endured another rough start before settling for the tied 77th position in the first round of Nexa Championship on the DP World Tour here.

Ahlawat opened with four pars and then had five birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey in his 73.

Sharma shot 3-over 75 in the opening round at Trump International Golf Links.

Starting from the first tee he double bogeyed the third and then had three more bogeys to turn in 5-over. He did pick three birdies on the back nine against one bogey, but that was not enough to give him breathing space.

South African Richard Sterne battled breezy conditions to post a flawless five under par round of 67 and take a one-shot lead after day one.

Norwegian Andreas Halvorsen and South African Thomas Aiken, who teed off together in the opening group, nearly joined Sterne at five under, but both players bogeyed the last to sit one behind in second place alongside South Africa's Louis Albertse.