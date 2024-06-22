Veer Ahlawat tied 11th in Seoul

Seoul, Jun 22 (PTI) Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat recovered in the latter stages of the round to card 1-over 72 and settle for tied 11th place in the Kolon Korea Open here on Saturday.

At 1-over 214 on the Par-71 Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Veer has a good chance of picking a top-10 finish. Rashid Khan (84) was tied 65th.

After an early birdie, Veer had four bogeys between the seventh and the 12th, but did well to get birdies on the 15th and the 16th.

Korean Younghan Song shot the day's best four-under-par 67 to move in front on eight-under. He led by one from compatriot and overnight leader Kang Kyungnam (72) and the 2022 champion Minkyu Kim, who carded a 71.

Song, who mainly plays on the Japan Golf Tour, trailed Kang for most of the day, but was a picture of consistency, making four birdies and not dropping a shot.

A strong international contingent have an outside chance on Sunday with Filipino Miguel Tabuena and Taichi Kho from Hong Kong in a tie for seventh on two under. Tabuena shot a 68, while Kho fired a 71.

England's Steve Lewton carded a 73 and is one stroke further back.