Veer Ahlawat tied-28th at Danish Open

Copenhagen (Denmark), Aug 17 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat played a steady third round of one-under 70 on a moving day to reach tied-28th at the Danish Golf Championship here at the Fureso Golf Klub.

It was an interesting round as Ahlawat had 14 pars in a row from the start. He bogeyed the 15th but two pars later, Ahlawat finished the round with an eagle on the 18th for a one-under 71.

Earlier, Ahlawat had rounds of 73-68 and is now two-under for three rounds.

A good finish will see him get at least a top-30 finish for the second week running on the DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojgaard held the lead by one stroke heading into the final round. Playing in the same group as his closest rival Danish player Marco Penge, Hojgaard shot two birdies and one bogey for a third round score of one-under 70.

The bogey came on the third hole and the birdies were on the eighth and 17th holes. Hojgaard’s score after the third round was 13 under par.

Penge shot a round of two-under 69 to move within one stroke of the leader by the end of the third day and now has a three day total of 12-under par.

Penge picked birdies on the fifth and sixth holes as well as on the eighth and looked to have successfully closed in on his rival.

The bogey on the 11th hole brought Penge back into tied lead and the birdie by Hojgaard on the 17th allowed the home favourite to move back into the lead.

In third place is Ben Schmidt, who shot seven-under 64 on the third day to catapult himself up the leader board. Schmidt has a total score of nine under par. PTI COR DDV