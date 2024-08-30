Veer Ahlawat top Indian at Tied-10th in Jakarta

Jakarta, Aug 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat had a good start to the week as he carded a 4-under 67 to be placed tied 10th at the USD 500,000 Mandiri Indonesia Open.

Ahlawat, who had five birdies and one bogey, is six shots behind Australian Aaron Wilkin, who sensationally broke Frank Nobilo’s 30-year course record at Damai Indah Golf – PIK Course.

Wilkin shot a bogey-free 10-under-par 61, one better than New Zealander Nobilo. Wilkin had a three-shot lead over Australian Andrew Dodt, who carded a 64.

Ahlawat was the lone Indian in the top-10 after the first round with Saptak Talwar, Varun Chopra and Khalin Joshi, who shot identical 69s, at T-30.

Angad Cheema (70) sits at T-53 while S Chikkarangappa, SSP Chawrasia and Rashid Khan carded even par 71 each to be T-66. Yuvraj Sandhu (72) was T-87 and Karandeep Kochhar (73) was T-104 alongside Gaganjeet Bhullar (73). Ajeetesh Sandhu and Honey Baisoya (76 each) were T-129.

Ahlawat, who was the runner-up at the Indian Open, had five birdies on the first, fourth, sixth, 14th and the 17th. His lone bogey came on the eighth.