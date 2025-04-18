Veer Chotrani, Anahat Singh enter semis of world squash c'ship

Kuala Lumpur, Apr 18 (PTI) Indian squash players Veer Chotrani and Anahat Singh advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship Qualifying Event (Asia) after registering contrasting wins here on Friday.

Chotrani logged a come-from-behind win over home favourite Mohammad Syafiq Kamal in the men's event. The second seeded Indian prevailed 9-11 11-6 11-6 11-7 over his sixth-seeded opponent to make the last-four stage.

The 17-year-old Anahat, seeded fifth, produced a dominant display, defeating Japan's Akari Midorikawa 11-1 11-7 11-5 in the women's quarterfinals.

She will take on eighth-seeded Helen Tang of Hong Kong in the semifinals on Saturday. Tang had beaten India's Tanvi Khanna 11-5 11-6 10-12 11-9 in the quarterfinals.

Khanna had upstaged top seed N Ching Cheng of Hong Kong in her previous match.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for the world championships scheduled in Chicago from May 9 to 17.