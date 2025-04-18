Veer Chotrani enters semis of world squash c'ship

Kuala Lumpur, Apr 18 (PTI) Indian squash player Veer Chotrani advanced to the semifinals of the World Championship Qualifying Event (Asia) after logging a come-from-behind win over home favourite Mohammad Syafiq Kamal here on Friday.

The second seeded Chotrani prevailed 9-11 11-6 11-6 11-7 against his sixth-seeded opponent to make the last-four stage.

However, Tanvi Khanna bowed out of the women's singles competition after going down 5-11 6-11 12-10 9-11 against Hong Kong's Helen Tang in a quarterfinal game.

Khanna had upstaged top seed N Ching Cheng of Hong Kong in her previous match.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for the world championships scheduled in Chicago from May 9 to 17.