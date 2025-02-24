Veer finishes 67th as Kruyswijk wins Kenya Open

Nairobi, Feb 24 (PTI) India's Veer Ahlawat closed the week with a fine 3-under 68 that included an eagle, his second of the week, but he still finished only 67th at the Magical Kenya Open here.

His 68 on the final day of the tournament was his best card of the week, which saw him suffer a 6-over 11 in a single hole, the seventh one on the second day. That messed up his tournament.

Ahlawat, who earned a status on the DP World Tour by topping the PGTI Order of Merit, as per the alliance with the Indian body, was the first to tee off on the final day.

He played alone and birdied the first, the third and then added an eagle on the fourth. He was four-under through the first holes. He then had two more birdies against three bogeys for his 68.

South African Jacques Kruyswijk claimed his maiden DP World Tour title after an impressive display. He won by two shots.

Kruyswijk did not put a foot wrong in the final round as he carded four birdies in a sublime 67 to finish two shots clear of Englishman John Parry and reach 18 under par, complete a bogey-free weekend and become the second South African winner of this event since it became part of the DP World Tour's Global Schedule.

The 32-year-old Deon Germishuys was three shots further back in third, one ahead of fellow South African Jayden Schaper in fourth, while Italy's Gregorio de Leo and Englishman Jamie Rutherford, who came agonisingly close to a closing albatross, shared fifth place on 11 under.

Kruyswijk had to hang in there in the early stages of his round, producing a magnificent par save from ten feet on the third to keep hold of his one-shot lead.