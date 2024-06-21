Veer, Rashid, Chikkarangappa make cut in Korea Open

Seoul, Jun 21 (PTI) India's Veer Ahlawat, Rashid Khan and S Chikkarangappa carded fine rounds to make the cut in the Kolon Korea Open golf at the Asian Tour.

At the Woo Jeong Hills Country here, Ahlawat (72-70) was tied 21st, while Rashid (74-71) and Chikkarangappa (71-74) were tied 54th to make the cut.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (75-73) and Karandeep Kochhar (77-74) missed out playing on the weekend.

Korea’s Kyungnam Kang made the most of his familiarity with the course, taking the halfway lead.

The Korean, runners-up here last year and the course record holder with four other players, played in the afternoon and shot his second four-under-par 67 for a two-round total of eight-under – an impressive tally on a difficult course.

It gave him a two-shot cushion over compatriot Minkyu Kim, the 2022 champion.

Kim, out in the morning session, held the clubhouse lead for much of the day after returning a 65.

Korean Younghan Song (68) is a further two behind, while England’s Steve Lewton (71) is another shot back.

Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho is starting to put together one of his best tournaments of the year.

He fired a 67 and is two under in a tie for fifth place with Korea’s Hongtaek Kim (68), winner of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open last month, and countryman Jang Jubin (72). PTI Corr UNG