Paris, Apr 29 (PTI) India's Velavan Senthilkumar secured his eighth Professional Squash Association Tour title by winning the Batch Open Challenger event here.

World No 58 Senthilkumar beat Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 in the final on Sunday.

“Melvil played really well and there was a lot of crowd support for him as well. I had to be sharp from the start till the end, and I’m glad I could do that,” said top seed Senthilkumar who hails from Chennai. PTI BS APA APA