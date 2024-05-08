Vengsarkar, Walsh, RP Singh launch Big Cricket League

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Cricket legends Courtney Walsh and Dilip Vengsarkar and former India player Rudra Pratap Singh on Wednesday launched the Big Cricket League (BCL), a franchise-based T20 event that will offer aspiring local players a chance to play alongside their cricketing heroes.

The league, a brainchild of former India pacer Singh, will feature 60 local Indian cricketers and 48 former international and domestic players.

Six franchises -- Awadh Lions, Mumbai Marines, Rajasthan Kings, Southern Spartans, Bengal Rhinos, and Northern Challengers -- will play 18 T20 matches in the inaugural season.

The World Cup-winning India batter Vengsarkar and West Indies pace legend Walsh are also associated with BCL, serving as the League Commissioner and Vice President respectively.

"We saw so many talented cricketers whose dreams remained just out of reach," Singh, who is the founder and president of BCL, said.

"The BCL gives these local aspiring cricketers a platform to showcase their talent and experience cricket like never before rubbing shoulders with their heroes," he added.

Vengsarkar echoed Singh's enthusiasm.

"This isn't just about another competition. It's about providing a stage to the people who have missed the opportunity for many reasons and showcasing the incredible depth of cricket talent in India." Walsh added, "We're going to see some stunning matches, unexpected heroes rise, and inspire a whole new generation of players around the world". PTI Cor APA AH AH