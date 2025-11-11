Venkatesh Prasad to contest for KSCA president's post, Kumble, Srinath back ex-India pacer's panel

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad will contest for the president's post in the upcoming elections at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and his panel received strong backing from stalwarts Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

The KSCA election is scheduled for November 30, and the candidates can file their respective nominations from Wednesday until November 16.

The Raghuram Bhatt-led dispensation's tenure ended on September 30.

"I will be contesting for the post of president. We need to get cricket back to Chinnaswamy Stadium, and for that we need an administration free of back-seat driving," said Prasad in a press meet to announce his candidature.

Other prominent names to contest from his panel are: former India batter Sujith Somasundar (vice-president), seasoned administrator Vinay Mruthynjaya (secretary), AV Shashidhar (joint secretary), Madhukar (treasurer) and former Karnataka cricketer Avinash Vaidya (institutional member from Bengaluru Zone).

Somasundar has stepped down from the post of the education head at the BCCI Centre of Excellence to contest in the state association elections.

"My answer is very simple — the purpose was bigger for me. That's why it drove me here. I know I have spent a lot of years at the COE, trying to shape and develop the coaches and also help the Indian cricket education.

"But somewhere deep down, I could see that our own cricket ecosystem back home was losing its direction. It's not about position or power. I think, like I said, it's about restoring pride," said Somasundar.

Prasad said his panel will attempt to recreate the time between 2010-2013 when the Kumble-led administrators gave state cricket a massive fillip.

"That is when I was the vice-president, Anil Kumble was the president and Javagal Srinath was the secretary. Those are the only three years we never allowed anybody to take control or to drive this association from behind — the backseat driving syndrome.

"We didn't allow that to happen. And that's when cricket flourished, cricket infrastructure flourished. Now, it pains me to see the infrastructure, especially at the mofussil centres. We need to change it, and that will be our effort," said Prasad.

Former Indian captain and coach Kumble hoped the new set of administrators, if selected, can make a difference.

"The reason we are here is because we felt that Karnataka cricket is suffering and one of the reasons why we are here is to make a difference and that was one of the reasons why we got into administration 15 years ago as well.

"Now, it seems like whatever happened in those three years, everything has been undone and right throughout the time that we were away from the association," said Kumble.

The highest wicket taker for India in Tests said glory needed to be restored to Karnataka cricket.

"June 4th (stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB victory celebrations) was a black mark for all of us. We certainly feel very hurt and we are all with the families of the lives that were lost. That cannot be undone.

"But I think what can certainly be done is to again retain the glory of Karnataka cricket. Karnataka is, in terms of Ranji Trophies, we are only second to Mumbai and that glory has been lost over the years." Kumble based his argument on the absence of Karnataka cricketers in the Indian women's cricket team that recently won the ICC 50-over World Cup at home.

"The recent historical victory by the women's cricket team, we are all extremely proud of the girls.

"The way they went and won the tournament when halfway stage it seemed like they may not qualify and with an important member (Pratika Rawal) missing out of the semifinal and the final and then the replacement coming in (Shafali Verma) and winning the player of the final, this is something truly amazing.

"But what was very evident was we didn't have a representative there. I think that's something that needs to change as well," he noted.

Former India pacer Srinath also hoped to see a more proactive set of administrators assuming the office and take the state cricket forward.

"I think one of the words he (Prasad) has coined is brilliant. Backseat syndrome, that has to stop. When this KSCA has some dignity and respect, you don't need backseat driving.

"One of the points which Venky made and which we were able to achieve in around three years, we built 13 grounds.

"Look, when one group hands over the responsibility to the other, you need to add more infrastructure, you need to add more games and give opportunity to more kids. That is what this association stands for," said Srinath.