Very few in India played cricket like Rohit Sharma: Kapil Dev

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Very few in India can claim to have played cricket and captained the national team like Rohit Sharma, said legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev after the batting maestro announced his retirement from the Test format with immediate effect.

The 38-year-old was India's most prolific Test batter in the second half of his career, scoring 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

"He did a wonderful job, played good cricket. Over the period of time, the way he conducted himself, the way he captained and most importantly the way he played his cricket — because in India, very few played cricket like this," said Kapil in an exclusive interview with PTI videos.

"I congratulate him on a wonderful career." Having already retired from T20 Internationals after the World Cup last year, Rohit will now only be seen leading India in the ODI format.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites," he posted on instagram with a picture of his Test cap after PTI's newsbreak on Wednesday.

Rohit's retirement from the traditional format means India will need to name a new full-time captain almost immediately after the end of IPL 2025, with India's five-Test series in England scheduled to begin on June 20 at Headingley.

Asked who is the best candidate to lead the Indian Test team in the coming years, Kapil simply said it's the selectors' job to pick the captain.

"Some of the things and responsibilities should be left for selectors. They will find the new captain. We should not give our views much because selectors have their job, and when it's about Team India, they will do their job with responsibility.

"Whoever they bring as captain will be the best for Team India. Though taking Rohit's place is difficult, someone has to take this responsibility," he added.

Rohit also informed that he will continue to play the ODI format, the next World Cup of which is scheduled to take place in 2027.

Kapil said it's good that Rohit still has the hunger to play the 50-over game.

"Everybody wants to play cricket — Sachin, Gavaskar, everyone wanted to play. But again, this also depends on the selectors. It's good he wants to play. Everyone wants to play the World Cup and win, but some things should be left to selectors." Speaking about the emergence of young talent in IPL 2025, Kapil stressed the need to stay patient and protect them.

"We need to give some time to these youngsters. Talent is there, but whether they will make it big... I think they need a little more time. These youngsters should be protected.

"We need to see and identify who can be the next Sachin Tendulkar, the next Sunil Gavaskar, or the next Rohit Sharma. The future will tell," he concluded.