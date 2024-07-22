Veteran Indian goalkeeper P R Sreejesh to retire after Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Veteran goalkeeper and former India hockey captain P R Sreejesh on Monday announced that Paris Olympics will be his last international outing.

The 36-year-old, a veteran of 328 International caps, three Olympic Games, and multiple Commonwealth Games and World Cups, will be playing in his fourth Olympic Games. The latest edition of the showpiece begins on July 26.

"As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope," Sreejesh said in a Hockey India press release.

"This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, fans and Hockey India. Thank you for believing in me," he added.

"My teammates have stood beside through the tough and the ardent times. We all want to give our absolute best here in Paris and certainly, the desire is to change the colour of our medal." Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been a part of various memorable wins for India, including gold in the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze medal in the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta-Palembang.

He was also there in the joint winning team of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, besides the the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals championside in Bhubaneswar.