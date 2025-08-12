Vibhu Tyagi tops Deaflympics golf selection trials

Greater Noida, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's Vibhu Tyagi has emerged victorious at the Deaflympics selection trials 2025, securing the top spot among male participants after two rounds of golf at the Jaypee Greens Golf Course here.

With a total score of 168 (24-over par) over two days, Tyagi led the leaderboard in a field that tested resilience and skill under tough playing conditions marked by heat, humidity, and gusty winds.

The selection trials were conducted by All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) under the guidance of Indian Golf Union. Held from August 6 to 8, the event brought together six athletes, including one female participant.

Harsh Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh's Jastar Singh Billing took the second and third places respectively. The trials were a crucial step in identifying India's golfing contingent for the Deaflympics 2025, set to take place in Tokyo later this year.

The trials began with a warm welcome from IGU treasurer Sanjeev Rattan, who, along with AISCD chairman Mohinder Singh addressed and encouraged the participants. Other important dignitaries present were project manager Somesh Sharma and technical director (badminton) Smt Sonu Anand Sharma.

"The selection trials were conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Despite the small field, the competition was fierce, and the players delivered consistent performances across both rounds. I would like to thank the Indian Golf Union for their guidance. I would also like to express my best wishes for the winners as well as other participants," AISCD chairman Singh said.

One of the participants, Ishant S. Shikare, was disqualified after Round 1 due to a breach of Rule 3.3b of the 2023 Rules of Golf. The tournament committee, after a review, took the decision to disqualify him.