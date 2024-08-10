Victory is testament to your perseverance, teamwork, spirit: Sports Minister to hockey team

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Olympic bronze winning Indian hockey team for its perseverance and indomitable spirit while felicitating the Harmanpreet Singh-led side here on Saturday.

India beat Spain 2-1 to clinch their second successive Olympic bronze.

“You have brought immense glory to India and have inspired millions of young athletes to pursue their dreams,” Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a media release.

Mandaviya commended the players’ dedication and hard work, noting that their outstanding performance on the global stage has filled the entire nation with pride.

“The entire nation is proud of your achievement,” Mandaviya stated.

"This victory is a testament to your perseverance, teamwork, and indomitable spirit.

The Union Minister also acknowledged the tireless effort of the coaching staff and support team, recognizing their crucial role in the team’s success.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to provide all necessary support to further develop hockey in India and nurture the country’s sporting talent.

“Hockey is more than just a sport for us—it’s a symbol of our national pride. The hard work, commitment, and passion displayed by the team have led to this historic success.

“You have shown the world what can be achieved with resolve and determination,” Mandaviya emphasized.

