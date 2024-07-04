Victory parade of Indian cricket team: Extra security at railway stations

Mumbai, July 4 (PTI) Extra security has been deployed at Churchgate and other local railway stations in view of the victory parade of India's T20 cricket world cup team in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, the Western Railway (WR) said.

Extra security arrangements have been made at Churchgate, Marine Lines and Charni Road stations for efficient crowd management, the WR said on X.

The victory parade of the Indian team from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in an open bus would coincide with the evening rush hour when thousands of commuters working in south Mumbai return to their homes in northern suburbs.

"Additional Ticket Checking staff have also been deployed at the stations and additional UTS windows at Churchgate will remain operational till midnight," Western Railway stated.

Crowds at Churchgate and other railway stations began to swell since afternoon as people were reaching south Mumbai to witness the victory parade and have a glimpse of the cricket team, officials said. PTI KK KRK