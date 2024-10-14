Vidarbha beat Andhra by 74 runs in Group B Ranji Trophy match

Nagpur, Oct 14 (PTI) Medium pacer Aditya Thakare and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey shared eight wickets between them to hand Vidarbha a 74-run victory over Andhra in a Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Monday.

While Vidarbha were bundled out for 118 in their first innings, Andhra scored 167 in response.

In the second innings, Vidarbha rode on Punjab Kings opener Atharva Taide's century, complemented by Aman Mokhade (53) and Danish Melewar (61) to score a healthy 366, thereby setting a target of 318 for Andhra.

But Thakare (4/47) and Dubey (4/69) and ably assisted by veteran off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (2/71) as they bowled out Andhra for 243 all out in 86.4 overs to ensure the win.

In Jaipur, hosts Rajasthan came tantalisingly close to registering an outright win over Puducherry, falling short by just 19 runs to settle for a draw but grabbed three points by virtue of taking the first innings lead in another Ranji Trophy Group B match.

Chasing 239 on the fourth and final day, Rajasthan could muster 220 for 7 in 60 overs.

Opener Abhijeet Tomar top-scored for Rajasthan with 87 off 149 balls, while wicketkeeper Kunal Singh Rathore made 59 off 126 deliveries.

Fabid Ahmed (2/46) and Sagar Udeshi (2/56) picked up two wickets each for Puducherry.

Earlier resuming their second essay at 207 for 6 on Monday, Puducherry added 74 runs for the loss of four wickets to set the total.

Akash Kargave (54) and Anand Bais (45) made significant scores for Puducherry.

Mahipal Lomror (3/15), Rahul Chahar (2/44), Khaleel Ahmed (2/64) and Manav Sutar (2/71) were the main wicket takers for Rajasthan in Puducherry's second innings.

In Secundrebad, Gujarat defeated Hyderabad by 126 runs to register their first win.

Elsewhere, Himachal hammered Uttarakhand by an innings and 97 runs in Dharamsala.

Vidarbha: 118 and 366 beat Andhra: 167 and 243 in 86.4 overs by 74 runs.

In Jaipur: Puducherry: 248 and 281 drew with Rajasthan: 291 and 220 for 7 in 60 overs.

In Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh: 663/3 dec in 164 overs beat Uttarakhand: 299 and 267 by an innings 97 runs.

In Secunderabad: Gujarat: 343 and 201 beat Hyderabad: 248 and 170 by 126 runs. PTI SSC SSC KHS