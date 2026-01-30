Vidarbha lose edge against UP despite Malewar, Bhute fifties

Nagpur, Jan 30 (PTI) In search of an outright win to qualify for the knockout stage, Vidarbha failed to take the upperhand against Uttar Pradesh despite half-centuries from Danish Malewar (80) and Nachiket Bhute (63) on the second day of their final Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Friday.

After bowling out Uttar Pradesh for 237, Vidarbha too ended their first innings at the same figure after resuming at the overnight score of 33 for no loss.

Besides Malewar and Bhute, no other Vidarbha batter could make any significant contribution as right-arm pacer Shivam Mavi produced brilliant figures of 7 for 59.

At stumps, UP were 75 for 2 in their second innings with skipper Aryan Juyal (35 not out) and wicket-keeper Aaditya Sharma (25 not out) at the crease.

Andhra trail Nagaland by 99 runs in Sovima =========================== In Sovima, Andhra were at 267 for 5 in 70 overs in their first innings at stumps on the second day in reply to Nagaland's 366.

CR Gnaneshwar was batting on 87 off 120 balls, while giving him company was KV Sasikanth 31 not out.

Abhishek Reddy made 51 off 87 at the top, while Karan Shinde (51) and skipper Ricky Bhui (46) too made contributions with the bat.

Andhra still trail Nagaland by 99 runs.

Right-arm fast bowler Vino Zhimomi (4/45) was the pick of the bowlers for Nagaland.

Earlier resuming their innings at 322 for 6, Nagaland added just 44 runs for the last four wickets before being bowled out.

Jharkhand enjoy slight edge over Odisha ========================= Opener Shikhar Mohan made a strokeful 80 off 91 balls which was laced with 14 boundaries and one six to take Jharkhand to 244 for 6 in reply to Odisha's 282 all out in Jamshedpur.

Besides Mohan, wicket-keeper Kumar Kushagra (47), skipper Virat Singh (32) and Robin Minz (37 not out) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Right-arm fast bowler Rajesh Mohanty (2/37) picked up two wickets for Odisha.

Earlier resuming at the overnight score of 241 for 6, Odisha finished at 282 with opener Swastik Samal (79) and Govinda Poddar (64) making significant contributions.

TN make strong start in reply to Baroda's 375 ============================ Skipper Atit Sheth hit 109 off 241 balls with the help of 11 boundaries to help Baroda pile up 375 in their first innings against Tamil Nadu in Salem.

Besides Sheth, Sukirt Pandey (84) and Ninad Rathva (66) also made half centuries for Baroda after electing to bat.

Off-spinner Jeganathan Hemchudeshan (6/120) and left-arm orthodox Sai Kishore (4/90) were the wicket-takers for Tamil Nadu.

In reply, Tamil Nadu made a strong start ending at 118 for no loss at stumps on the second day.

Vimal Kumar was batting on 66 in the company of Athish SR (42 not out).

Brief Scores: In Nagpur: Uttar Pradesh 237 & 75 for 2 (Aryan Juyal 35 not out, Aaditya Sharma 25 not out; Yash Thakur 1/16) vs Vidarbha 237 all out in 63 overs (Danish Malewar 80, Nachiket Bhute 63; Shivam Mavi 7/59).

In Sovima: Nagaland 366 all out in 108.3 overs (Chetan Bisht 189, Dega Nischal 74; Kavuri Saiteja 3/41, Tripurana Vijay 3/59) vs Andhra 267 for 5 in 70 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 87 not out, Karan Shinde 51; Vino Zhimomi 4/45).

In Jamshedpur: Odisha 282 all out in 104.5 overs (Swastik Samal 79, Govinda Poddar 64; Saurabh Shekhar 3/43) vs Jharkhand 244 for 6 in 67 overs (Shikhar Mohan 80; Sayed Tufayl Ahmad 3/73).

In Salem: Baroda 375 all out in 141.3 overs (Atit Sheth 109, Sukirt Pandey 84; Jeganathan Hemchudeshan 6/120, Sai Kishore 4/90) vs Tamil Nadu 118 for no loss in 36 overs (Athish SR 42 not out, Vimal Kumar 66 not out). PTI SSC SSC ATK