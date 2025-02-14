Vidarbha make one change in squad for Ranji Trophy semifinal against Mumbai

Nagpur, Feb 14 (PTI) Fast bowler Darshan Nalkande on Friday replaced injured Shubham Kapse as the only change in Vidarbha's 17-member squad to take on defending champions Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy semifinal starting here on February 17.

In a repeat of last year's Ranji Trophy final, Vidarbha will meet Mumbai in the second semifinal of the premier domestic competition here at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha while Gujarat will face Kerala in the first semifinal in Ahmedabad.

"VCA's Senior Selection Committee, which met on Friday, has included all-rounder Darshan Nalkande in place of Shubham Kapse who is not fit for the upcoming match," the Vidarbha Cricket Association said in a statement.

Vidarbha, who are unbeaten in the Ranji Trophy this season, crushed the previous season's semifinalists Tamil Nadu by 198 runs in the quarterfinal.

Squad: Akshay Wadkar (c&wk), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Yash Thakur, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey. PTI DDV AH AH