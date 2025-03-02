Vidarbha march closer towards 3rd Ranji Trophy title, lead Kerala by 351 at lunch on final day

Nagpur: Vidarbha extended their overall lead to 351 runs by lunch on the final day, inching closer to their third Ranji Trophy title against Kerala here on Sunday.

They had previously won the title in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Riding on Karun Nair's 135, Vidarbha reached 314 for 7 in their second innings, batting out the morning session of the final day without setting a target.

Akshay Karnewar (24) and Darshan Nalkande (8) were at the crease at the break.

Having taken a 37-run first-innings lead after dismissing first-time finalists Kerala for 342, Vidarbha are poised to win on the basis of the first-innings advantage.

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate (3/75 from 39 overs) struck twice in the session, removing overnight centurion Nair (135) and skipper Akshay Wadkar (25 off 108 balls, 2x4s).

Nair could only add three runs before being stumped. His 295-ball knock featured 10 fours and two sixes, marking his ninth century across formats in this domestic season.

Sarwate then dismissed Wadkar to further tighten Vidarbha's grip on the match.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha: 379 and 314/7 in 124 overs (Karun Nair 135, Aditya Sarwate 3/75). Kerala 342. Vidarbha lead by 351 runs.